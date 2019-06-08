Nine members of two Rajasthan families killed in Leh truck accident

Ladakh
Nine members of two families were killed in a road accident in Leh area of Ladakh district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that a cement-laden truck (registration number JK 13B 0171) coming from Srinagar to Leh rolled down near Moon Land Lamayuru. 

“In this accident nine persons belonging to two families of Bilwara Ajmer Rajasthan were seriously injured and were taken to hospital Khaltsi where the doctors declared them as brought dead,” he said, adding that another family member injured in the mishap was under treatment.

