One dead, two others injured as car falls into gorge on Srinagar-Leh highway

A traveler died while two others sustained grevious injuries after the car they were on board fell into a deep gorge on Srinagar-Leh Highway near Batra Camp in Drass area of Kargil district on Wednesday.

News agency Kashmir News Trust (KNT) while quoting Station House Officer Drass, Feroz Ahmed reported that the car bearing registration number JK16/0966 carrying the three travelers was on way to Srinagar from Kargil when near Batra Camp Drass it fell into a 16 feet deep gorge.

Feroz said that one of the travelers Mansoor Mehdi died on spot while Asgar Ali and Muhammad Sadiq sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. All the three belong to Panikhar, Kargil, the SHO added.

He said the car also was damaged in the accident adding a case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law.