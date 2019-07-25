President Kovind, J&K Governor to join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kargil

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also supreme commander of armed forces, will join the celebrations in view of Kargil Victory Day at War Memorial in Drass, Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26.

As per the scheduled programme, President Kovind will arrive in Kargil-Drass early in the morning.

The president would be received by Governor Satya Pal Malik along with three service chiefs — Chief of Armed staff, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

“The three service officers are likely to brief the audience over complexities of the operation,” learned sources informed Greater Kashmir.

Earlier this week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Kargil War Memorial and paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil war.

To commemorate the victory, a ‘Victory Flame’ was lit by Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The flame will traverse through nine towns and cities before reaching Drass on July 26. It will be received by COAS and then be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.