President Ram Nath Kovind’s Kargil visit was cancelled on Friday due to inclement weather, officials said.

An official said the President could not attend 20th anniversary of Kargil War in Drass as permission could not be granted for the president’s aircraft to take off for Kargil due to inclement weather conditions in Ladakh.

He said that the President will now lay wreath at Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar along with Governor Satya Pal Mailk.