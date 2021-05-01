Ladakh, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 1:02 PM

Three new COVID-19 deaths, 103 fresh cases reported in Ladakh

Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stand at 1450-1328 in Leh district and 122 in Kargil district.
IRFAN RAINA SrinagarLadakh union territory reported 103 new positive cases of COVID-19 even as three more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases comprise 80 from Leh and 23 cases from Kargil, Directorate of Health Services Ladakh said in a handout.

The three new COVID-19 fatalities as reported by CMO Leh have taken the overall toll to 143-99 in Leh and 44 in Kargi, as per data.

As per the data, 247 patients were discharged yesterday, of which 231 were discharged by CMO Leh and 16 by CMO Kargil.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stand at 1450-1328 in Leh district and 122 in Kargil district.

