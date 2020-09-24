Will decide on LAHDC polls after talks with party leaders: Ram Madhav

Amid the call for boycott to LAHDC elections in Leh, BJP’s national General Secretary, Ram Madhav Thursday reached Leh to hold talks with the party leaders to decide on the polls.

Talking to media persons Madhav said he will first talk to all the party leaders and then only “I can tell about the filing of nomination papers and contesting of election. Whatever is decided will be shared with the media later.”

About the demand for extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, Madhav said: “Whatever the decision it will be shared by tomorrow.”

Earlier, Ashok Koul reached Leh after BJP district President signed a joint resolution to boycott the upcoming LADHC election in view of the growing demand for extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Cutting across the party lines, the mainstream parties have joined hands in Ladakh to demand protection to jobs and land under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution. People of Ladakh which comprises Leh and Kargil districts have also demanded protection to environment and native culture. In the coming days, it will be interesting to see what BJP decides about the participation in the ensuing LADHC polls since majority of the parties have decided not to contest the election.