Zanskar gets Jio 4G network

Member of Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today launched voice and 4G Data Services of Jio network in Zanskar area of Ladakh.

In a statement the company said that Jio has so far covered 15 towns and villages in Leh and 22 towns and villages across Kargil. The two towns Pibteen and Padium will have Jio as the Ist private Operator.

With this launch, Jio now earns the distinction of being the only operator offering both Voice and 4G Data Services in 10 towns/areas of Kargil, the statement reads.

Besides, majority of Jio’s base stations will be powered by Solar energy which reduces the dependence on conventional fuel and makes optimum use of renewable natural resources. Namgyal expressed his gratitude for digitizing the remote areas of Ladakh.