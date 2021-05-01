Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 4:30 PM

1.25 lakh Covishield, Covaxin doses arrive in Srinagar as COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 18-45 years begins in J&K

The two consignments come on a day the J&K government said it is beginning the vaccination drive for people aged 18-45 years.
In the 2nd consignment, 50,000 doses of Covishield of Serum Institute of India, Pune landed at the airport . Image source: Srinagar Airport

A total of 1.25 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses in two cargos arrived in Srinagar on Saturday as jabs for age group 18-45 began in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The first consignment of 75,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin reached the Srinagar in 15 boxes afternoon from Hyderabad airport at around 1 pm this afternoon, Srinagar Airport wrote on its Twitter handle. 

In the 2nd consignment, 50,000 doses of Covishield of Serum Institute of India, Pune landed at the airport at around 3:45 pm afternoon, the airport added. 

The two consignments come on a day the J&K government said it is beginning the vaccination drive for people aged 18-45 years. 

The vaccination will be subject to prior registration on CoWin online platform and not on walk-in basis. 

