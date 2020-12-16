10.66% votes polled till 9 am in 7th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 7th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 10.66 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 09:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 2.68%, Baramulla 3.47%, Kulgam 1.51%, Shopian 0.81%, Anantnag 4.41%, Bandipora 14.65%, Ganderbal 5.76%, Kupwara 8% and Budgam 9.03% till 09:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 13.07%, Udhampur 11.48%, Jammu 16.56%, Kathua 20.13%, Ramban 7.89%, Doda 9.39%, Samba 13.53%, Poonch 16.39%, Rajouri 13.37% and Reasi 14.08% till 09:00 am.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 6.11% while Jammu Division recorded 14.43% upto 09:00 am.

In the 7th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in fray respectively.

Moreover, 1852 polling stations have been set up in this phase, 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.