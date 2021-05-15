10-kg IED recovered in south Kashmir's Pulwama, major tragedy averted: Police

Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by recovering a 10-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in southern Pulwama district.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that they received inputs that Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were planning to carry out ‘spectacular’ IED attacks.

“On the bais of which few suspects were questioned and on their admission an IED wighing 10Kgs has been recovered at Pulwama, thus a major attack has been averted,” said the spokesman.