Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 6:59 PM

10-kg IED recovered in south Kashmir's Pulwama, major tragedy averted: Police

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that they received inputs that Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were planning to carry out ‘spectacular’ IED attacks.
Image source: Twitter/@KashmirPolice
Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by recovering a 10-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in southern Pulwama district.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that they received inputs that Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were planning to carry out ‘spectacular’ IED attacks.

“On the bais of which few suspects were questioned and on their admission an IED wighing 10Kgs has been recovered at Pulwama, thus a major attack has been averted,” said the spokesman.

