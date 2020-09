1036 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 65,026

1036 new COVID-19 cases –563 from Jammu and 473 from Kashmir — were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 65026.

Also, 23 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 14 from Jammu division and 09 from Kashmir. 1158 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 720 from Jammu and 438 from Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 65026 positive cases, 21887 are active positive, 42115 have recovered and 1024 have died; 246 in Jammu division and 778 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1415364 test results available, 1350338 samples have been tested as negative till September 21, 2020.

Till date 548355 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 27819 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 21887 in isolation and 61819 under home surveillance. Besides, 435806 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 13199 positive cases (including 141 cases reported today) with 2049 Active Positive, 10882 recovered (including 156 cases recovered today), 268 deaths; Baramulla has 3923 positive cases (including 79 cases reported today) with 1158 Active Positive, 2649 recovered (including 42 cases recovered today), 116 deaths; Pulwama reported 3588 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today) with 544 active positive cases, 2981 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Kulgam has 2188 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 155 Active Positive, 1990 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 1936 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 175 Active Positive, 1731 recovered, 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3288 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 858 Active Positive, 2371 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 59 deaths; Budgam has 4424 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today) with 1726 Active Positive and 2620 recovered (including 34 cases recovered today), 78 deaths; Kupwara has 3221 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 882 Active Positive, 2278 recovered (including 56 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Bandipora has 3177 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 1033 Active Positive, 2110 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 34 deaths and Ganderbal has 2616 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 664 active positive cases, 1926 recoveries (including 41 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 10422 positive cases (including 245 cases reported today) with 6118 active positive cases, 4166 recoveries (including 564 cases recovered today), 138 deaths; Rajouri has 2152 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today) with 1212 active positive cases, 914 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 26 deaths; Ramban has 1092 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 367 active positive, 719 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Kathua has 1753 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 671 Active positive, 1067 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Udhampur has 1827 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 733 active positive cases, 1084 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today), 10 deaths; Samba has 1448 positive cases (including 57 cases reported today) with 772 Active Positive, 664 recoveries, 12 deaths; Doda has 1745 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today) with 1124 active positive cases, 601 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today), 20 deaths; Poonch has 1380 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 857 active positive, 514 recoveries (including 33 cases reported today), 09 deaths; Reasi has 766 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 354 active positive, 407 recoveries and 05 deaths while Kishtwar has 881 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 435 active positive cases and 441 recoveries (including 25 cases reported today) and 05 deaths.