10581 samples of labourers collected at Toll Plaza Qazigund for COVID testing since 14th July

The Jammu and Kashmir government has collected 10,581 samples of labourers arriving at Qazigund toll post from 14th to 18th of July 2020 for COVID-19 testing.

As per the official data received in this regard, the samples are being collected from the labourers who are arriving at Jammu and Kashmir from several other states and UTs.

According to the figures, a total of 1012 samples were collected on July 14, of which, only six samples were tested positive while results for remaining 9569 of the total 10581 samples collected are awaited.

Pertinently, a total of 1012 samples were collected from the arriving labourers at Toll Post Qazigund on July 14; 2227 on July 15; 2099 on July 16; 2350 on July 17 while 2893 samples were collected on July 18 for corona virus testing.