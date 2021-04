Ladakh union territory reported 108 more fresh positive cases of COVID-19 even as a patient also died of the disease in last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

As per official figures confirming the development, 192 patients have recovered and from the disease and discharged.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has come down to 1597- 1482 in Leh and 115 in Kargil district.

So far, 140 COVID deaths have been reported so far in the UT since outbreak of the pandemic.