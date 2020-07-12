11-day-old baby, elderly man die; J&K COVID-19 toll now 180

An 11-day-old baby and a 75-year-old man from Kulgam succumbed to covid-19 here on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 180.

The newborn is the youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, the officials said. Earlier, a 15-day-old baby from Bemina area had died on June 19.

A resident of Yaripora area of Kulgam, the female baby was suffering from “aortic stenosis with carcinogenic shock with respiratory failure,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS. The baby was admitted on July 9 and died at 4: 00 p.m., he added.

So far nine people have succumbed to the virus today and six of the deaths were reported at SKIMS Soura and three at SMHS hospital here.

With these deaths, 163 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 44 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (33), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (4), Ganderbal (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.