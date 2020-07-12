11-day-old baby, Uri man among 10 die of Covid-19; J&K toll 181

An 11-day-old baby from Kulgam was among ten people who died at SKIMS Soura and SMHS hospitals here on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in in Jammu and Kashmir to 180.

The newborn is the youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, the officials said. Earlier, a 15-day-old baby died from Bemina area here on June 19.

A resident of Yaripora area of Kulgam, the female baby was suffering from “aortic stenosis with carcinogenic shock with respiratory failure,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS. The baby was admitted on July 9 and died at 4: 00 p.m., he added.

So far ten people have succumbed to the virus today and seven of the deaths were reported at SKIMS Soura and three at SMHS hospital.

Besides the baby, the other patients who died at SKIMS Soura include a 55-year-old woman from Kangan Ganderbal, a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Ganderbal, 75-year-old from Rambagh Srinagar, a 47-year-old from Kulgam and 50-year-old man from Uri.

A resident of Uri Baramulla, the quinquagenarian was suffering from “bilateral CAP, TYPE 1 Respiratory failure, ARDS” besides Hypothryoidism, deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo told GNS.

He was admitted on July 5 and died at 7:30 p.m today, he added.

Regarding septuagenarian from Rambagh, Professor Jan said that he was having bilateral CAP with Comorbidities, “Parkinsons Disease, AKI and Sepsis.” Admitted on July 10, he died at 7 p.m., he added.

Earlier, the 55-year-old woman was admitted on July 9 and died at 9:15 a.m. due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS.

“She was a case of ICSOL (Intra-cranial space occupying lesion),” he added.

Professor Jan said that the sexagenarian from Gulab Bagh was admitted on July 9.

Suffering from community acquired pneumonia (CAP) and other underlying ailments, the man was sampled for covid-19 on July 10 and came out positive next day, he said. “The patient was shifted to Ward 2Aand Expired on at 03:25 a.m. today with his cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest .”

As regards the 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she died at 02:20 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“The patient was admitted on July 10 and was a known case of HTN T2DM ,CKD With CAP,” he added.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told GNS a65-year-old from Tangmarg had bilateral pneumonia besides other ailments.

Also a 40-year-old from Habba Kadal died at the hospital and Dr Choudhary said he was having breathless and hypothyroidism besides other ailments. “He was admitted on July 8 and died today,” he added.

Prior to them, a 55-year-old resident of Chadoora area of the district with underlying ailments including hypertension died, five days after his admission to the hospital, Dr Choudhary told GNS.

With these deaths, 164 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 44 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (34), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.