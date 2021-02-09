Jammu, Latest News
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 12:23 PM

11 injured as tempo skids off road in J&K's Rajouri

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital even as a case under relevant sections of law has been taken up in Khawas police post.
Eleven passengers were injured-two of them seriously-after a tempo they were travelling in skidded off the road in Latti area of Khawas in Jammu’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the vehicle was on way to Kalakote from Khawas when it met the accident causing minor injuries to nine while two are said to be serious.

They identified eight among the injured as Kartar Singh, Balwant Singh, Ammna Begum, Rashpal Singh, Madan Lal, Ram Parkash, Satya Devi and  Anchal Singh.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital even as a case under relevant sections of law has been taken up in Khawas police post.

Locals blamed the dilapidated condition of the road for the accident. 

