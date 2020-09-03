11 more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 745

Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 more covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count due to the pestilence to 745 in J&K, officials said on Thursday.

They said eight fatalities were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu division.

A 73-year-old man from Ploura Jammu, they said, died at Superspeciality Hospital Jammu, hours after he was admitted there and diagnosed with “atrial fibrillation with fast ventricular rate.”

They said an 82-year-old of Patoli Magotrian Jammu died at home and his body was shifted to government medical college hospital Jammu. “His sample was taken which came out to be positive for covid-19,” said an official.

A 59-year-old man from Kathua, who was referred to GMC Hospital Jammu on August 25 as a case of hypertension, type-2 diabetes mellitus, pyrexia and bilateral pneumonia 12.40 p.m, a doctor at the hospital told GNS.

Regarding deaths from Kashmir, official sources told GNS that the victims include a 70-year-old man from Mazahma Magam Budgam, a 68-year-old man from Budgam, a 45-year-old man from Lolab Kupwara, a 40-year-old woman from Chanapora, an 85-year-old woman from Rajbagh Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Deethu Shangus Anantnag, a woman from Gingal (Uri) Baramulla and a 65-year-old, a retired Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, died on way to hospital in Srinagar after being referred from Baramulla.

With these deaths, officials said, 745 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 666 were from Kashmir while 78 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 228 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (101), Budgam (64), Anantnag (52), Pulwama (55), Kupwara (51), Jammu (52), Kulgam (37), Shopian (28), Bandipora (26), Ganderbal (24), Rajouri (5), Doda (4), Poonch (4), Kathua (5), Udhampur (3), Samba (2) and Ramban (1).