11-year-old commits suicide in Uri

An 11-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her home in Paranpillan village of this border town on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Khusboo Bano, daughter of Imran Ahmad Awan, a resident of Paranpillan.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf said that she was suffering from mental depression and was taking medicine for the same. “Her parents were out when she took this extreme step,” he said.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem, he said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC.