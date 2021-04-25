110 non-local labourers test COVID positive a week after arrival in J&K's Qazigund

110 non-local labourers, who had arrived in Kashmir last week, have tested positive for COVID-19 following which they were sent to COVID care centres in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said today.

Quoting a health official, news agency KNO reported that they had collected 190 samples of non-local labourers three day ago, among which 110 returned positive.

As per official, majority of these infected labourers were working with Border Roads Organization (BRO) in Ladakh region.

“All positive cases have been sent to COVID care centres at two hotels in Qazigund area where the public movement has been restricted,” he said.