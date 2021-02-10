India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 10:20 AM

11,067 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in India

Recoveries have surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 10:20 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 infections being reported in a day, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.    

The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.    

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.  

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,41,511 active cases of Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.30 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Latest News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Photo: Wikimedia/Author

Iconic India Gate completes a century

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9 with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News