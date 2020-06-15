India, Latest News
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 10:14 AM

11502 more COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in India

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.
File Photo used as Representational Pic
India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,53,106 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,69,797 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

Therefore, 51.07 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, an official said.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,32,424 with 11,502 new infections in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

