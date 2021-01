Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday said that the class 11th exam scheduled on 6th January has been postponed in view of snowfall.

“Due to inclement weather across Kashmir Division, the examination of class 11th Annual Regular,Kashmir Division scheduled on 06.01.21 stands postponed,” Joint Secretary (Examination) JKBOSE, Kashmir Division.

Fresh date will be notified separately, he said, in a statement.