11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

The students of 11th standard staged a protest in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, urging the government to announce mass promotion for them.

Scores of students, including girls, assembled outside Boys and girls Higher secondary schools here in Sopore and staged a protest, which affected the traffic movement in the area,

While shouting slogans, the protesting students marched through the town to press for their demand. The students said that they could not complete the syllabus due to closure of schools and slow Internet speed.

They appealed the authorities to announce mass promotion for them so that their academic year is not wasted.

“We appeal to the government to announce mass promotion for 11th class students of the valley and do justice with us. We could not cover our syllabus as schools were closed in the aftermath of COVD-19 outbreak,” said Shaista Bano, a student of Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore.

She said that they will continue protests till their demand of mass promotion isn’t fulfilled by the government.