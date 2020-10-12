11th standard students protest in Sopore, demand mass promotion

Scores of 11th class students from Government Higher Secondary School Sopore (Both Boys and Girls) staged a protest on Monday at Iqbal market here urging the government to announce mass promotion for them.

The students who had gathered outside the school were chanting the slogans like, “Announce mass promotion, do justice with students”.

The traffic movement was also affected in the area due to the protest.

The protesting students said that they could not complete the syllabus owing to the closure of schools and poor Internet services. “We appeal to the authorities to announce mass promotion for 11th standard students of Kashmir valley so that their academic year is not wasted,” said a student.