Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:42 PM

12 injured in Ganderbal mini-bus accident, three critical

Police and the locals carried out a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital for medical aid.
GK Photo
GK Photo

Twelve persons were injured, three of them seriously, after a mini passenger bus met with a road accident near Baderkund Serch area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

Reports said that the bus was on way from Kangan to Ganderbal when it turned turtle, resulting in injuries to the driver and at least twelve passengers.

Police and the locals carried out a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a hospital for medical aid.

An official said that the condition of three injured persons was critical.

