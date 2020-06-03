Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Tral ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 7:29 PM

12 members of quarantine staff in Tral test Covid19 positive

Random sampling proves effective in averting tragedy
File Representational Pic
After the arrival of returnees led to surge in number of positive cases in Pulwama, the COVID test of quarantine Staff in Hamdard Grammar School has surfaced positive after administration adopts aggressive random sampling.

All the officials associated with quarantine duties were sampled which include team of Nodal Officer , Municipality Officials , Service Providers from PDD and PHE, Cooks  besides  ANCs , Elderly and people with compromised immunity levels.

Hamdard Grammar School was designated as a quarantine Centre for returnees from various parts of the country, around 72 inmates were housed in the centre and were later on sampled for COVID-19.
ADC Tral said that among the 58 samples taken from returnees, 20 tested positive and were put in isolation in Drug De-addiction Center Tral.

He added that averting the chances of having contacts, Administration adopted timely measures of aggressive sampling   of quarantine staff besides other service providers associated with the quarantine.

Later on 12 members of quarantine staff were found positive for COVID-19 while 10 Staff members were already put in administrative quarantine.

ADC Tral said that contact tracing in this regard has been almost completed as 44 primary and 73 secondary contacts have been traced and subsequently put in administrative quarantine at various facilities.

He added that the authorities have already initiated aggressive sampling in red zones as per guidelines issued by the government time and again.

ADC further added that the timely quarantining and sampling of suspects have averted a looming potential surge in infection in the community.

