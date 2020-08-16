12 more deaths take J&K COVID-19 toll to 544

Kashmir reported twelve more covid-19 related deaths during past 24 hours, taking the fatality count due to the virus past 500 mark in the Valley and overall 544 in J&K.

Among the deaths, Pulwama reported four, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam two each besides one each in Shopian and Anantnag.

Regarding the deaths from Ganderbal, officials said the victims include a 75-year-old man from Wakura and his age mate from Tulmulla. “Both of them died at SKIMS Soura,” said an official.

Regarding the man from Wakura, official sources told GNS that he was admitted as a case of bilateral community acquired bilateral pneumonia, hypertension, Hypothyroid and BHP.

An 80-year-old man from Kakapora Pulwama, who was referred from SMHS hospital as a case of covid 19 with pneumonia “with hypoxic respiratory encephalopathy with AKI” died at CD hospital here.

“He was also known case of Hypothyroidism. He was managed with oxygen, bronchodilators, nebulisation and i/v antibiotics,” at doctor at CD hospital said, adding, “The patient had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest and was declared dead at 12:05 p.m. today.”

The other fatalities from Pulwama include a 65-year-old woman from Tulbagh Pampore, who died at SMHS hospital, and a 65-year-old woman from Frestbal.

A 65-year-old woman from Narbal having “bilateral pneumonia” died at 5:30 a.m. at SMHS hospital here, officials said. Regarding other deaths, the patients had underlying ailments and died at different hospitals in the Valley.

Regarding another death from Srinagar, they said, the victim was a 70-year-old from Alamgiri Bazaar, Srinagar. “He was admitted to SKIMS Soura on August 5 and died at 6:15 a.m. today,” a doctor at the tertiary care hospital said. “He was suffering from HTN, T2DM, Hypothyroidism with COPD and bilateral community Acquired Pneumonia.”

Regarding the death from Anantnag, they said, the 55-year-old woman from Laripora Pahalgam who was admitted on July 19 died at August 15 night a11.15 p.m.

“She was diagnosed with CA Esophagus with Severe pneumonia and other ailments,” the doctor said.

A 55-year-old man of Garindkhurd Budgam, who was admitted on August 15 died at 6.a.m. today, the doctor said

“The man had CA (Lung). His sampling was done in medical emergency and patient expired there. Results of covid-19 came positive later,” he added.

With these deaths, officials said, 544 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—503 from the Valley and 41 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 173 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (88), Budgam (40), Anantnag (38), Kulgam (31), Pulwama (40), Kupwara (34), Shopian (25), Jammu (29), Bandipora (20), Ganderbal (14), Rajouri (3), two each in Doda, Poonch and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, and Kathua.