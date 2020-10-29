Latest News, World
IANS
Tripoli (Libya),
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 1:48 PM

12 unidentified bodies found in Libya mass graves

The fighting has killed and injured hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others.
IANS
Tripoli (Libya),
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 1:48 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 12 unidentified bodies were found in mass graves in the Libyan city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

Abdul-Aziz Jafri, spokesman of the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Xinhua on Wednesday that the bodies were buried in four newly discovered mass graves in the city.

Trending News
File Photo of India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri promises action after passenger alleges COVID-19 protocol violation at Srinagar airport

GK Photo

PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

GK Photo

Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in alleged funding case

The total number of unidentified bodies recovered from Tarhuna since the beginning of the search in June has increased to 98, Jafri said.

The forces of the UN-backed Libyan government have been accusing the rival east-based army of mass killings in Tarhuna.

Tarhuna had been the main military operation centre of the east-based army before the city was taken over by the UN-backed government.

Latest News
File Photo of Kamala Harris

I am proud and patriotic American: Kamala Harris

Representational Image

COVID-19: Antibody response in most people strong, does not decline rapidly, study says

File Photo of India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri promises action after passenger alleges COVID-19 protocol violation at Srinagar airport

Representational Image. Source: Pixabay

IPL betting racket busted in Delhi; 3 held

The east-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, which ended in early June with the UN-backed government announcing takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the east-based army.

The fighting has killed and injured hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others.

Tagged in , ,
Related News