Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 5:56 PM

12-year-old boy charred to death in J&K's Samba

The victim was alone in the structure when it caught fire, they said, adding preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 5:56 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 12-year-old boy was charred to death in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district when a temporary wooden shed he lived in caught fire apparently due to an electrical short circuit, officials said.

Khalid got trapped inside the “Kulla (temporary shed mostly made of wood)” in Chak Manga Gujra village on Sunday after it was engulfed in flames, they said.

Trending News
Shahid’s father also issued a video appeal on Monday in which he is seen pleading with people to “return” his son. [Screengrab]

Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Tral, family in despair

File Photo

No vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU and had taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against eight accused in this case. [File]

NIA files charge sheet in DySP case, accuses PDP leader Waheed Parra of financing Hizb

The on-spot testing of people not wearing masks was carried out in view of the rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Srinagar.

Face mask violators undergo on-the-spot COVID-19 testing in Srinagar

Locals attempted to rescue the boy but could not save him, the officials said.

The victim was alone in the structure when it caught fire, they said, adding preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Tagged in , ,
Related News