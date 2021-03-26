12-year-old girl killed, eight injured in road mishap in J&K's Rajouri 

A 12-year-old girl died and eight others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that a cab bearing registration number JK11-9709 was on its way to Alal when it met with an accident near Thana Mandi Darra on the PMGSY road.
Trending News
The officials said the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
SDPO Thanamandi, Sajid Khan said a case has been registered in this regard.