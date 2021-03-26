12-year-old girl killed, eight injured in road mishap in J&K's Rajouri 

A 12-year-old girl died and eight others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that a cab bearing registration number JK11-9709 was on its way to Alal when it met with an accident near Thana Mandi Darra on the PMGSY road.

The officials said the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

SDPO Thanamandi, Sajid Khan said a case has been registered in this regard.