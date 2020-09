Jammu and Kashmir reported 1235 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 66261.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 210, Budgam 59, Baramulla 30, Pulwama 62, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 36, Kupwara 22, Ganderbal 21, Kulgam 12, Shopian 19, Jammu 253, Rajouri 68, Udhampur 64, Kathua 41, Doda 98, Samba 52, Poonch 73, Ramban 35, Reasi 15 and Kishtwar 37.