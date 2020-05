The SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina today discharged thirteen more patients after recovering from covid-19. They include eight from district Bandipora, four from Budgam, one from Baramulla.

The patients had been admitted in the hospital after testing positive more than two weeks back at various referral centers.

The hospital informed that the number of patients who recovered reached to one hundred thirty-six out one hundred seventy eight with the recovery percentage 76%.