13-year-old found dead under 'mysterious circumstances' in Bandipora

A 13-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town, officials here said.

The officials identified the boy as Farhan Mir, 13, son of Altaf Ahmad Mir a resident of Ward No. 2 in Plan Bandipora.

According to the neighbours, the boy was found unconscious by the family and was immediately shifted to District hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

“We found the child unconscious in his mother’s lap who ran hurriedly outside wailing loudly for help”, Mir Adil, a witness said.

“We have received a dead body of a boy aged 13 at DH Bandipora, the suspicious death has apparently occurred due to hanging,” Medical Superintendent Bandipora hospital Doctor Bashir Ahmad Teeli told Greater Kashmir.

According to the neighbours, “the child was with his mother, at maternal home, who is a divorcee from almost eight years.”

An official said police has taken the cognizance of the case.