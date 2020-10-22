Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 4:27 PM

13-year-old found dead under 'mysterious circumstances' in Bandipora

"The child was with his mother, at maternal home, who is a divorcee from almost eight years."
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 4:27 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A 13-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town, officials here said.

The officials identified the boy as Farhan Mir, 13, son of Altaf Ahmad Mir a resident of Ward No. 2 in Plan Bandipora.

Trending News
GK Photo

3.2 kg heroin-like substance recovered near LoC in Poonch

Representational Image

Bandipora sarpanch's 'suicide' turns out to be murder; wife strangulated him, says police

12 J&K districts figure among PMGSY's top performing districts in India

According to the neighbours, the boy was found unconscious by the family and was immediately shifted to District hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

“We found the child unconscious in his mother’s lap who ran hurriedly outside wailing loudly for help”, Mir Adil, a witness said.

“We have received a dead body of a boy aged 13 at DH Bandipora, the suspicious death has apparently occurred due to hanging,” Medical Superintendent Bandipora hospital Doctor Bashir Ahmad Teeli told Greater Kashmir.

Latest News
Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

A newly discovered organ in human body may be crucial to treat cancer

File Photo/ GK

Chinese Army has adopted stubborn stance, not ready to disengage, says former GOC Deependra Singh Hooda

GK Photo

3.2 kg heroin-like substance recovered near LoC in Poonch

Sub-Inspector Intesar Ali. Photo Source: Twitter / @TheCurlyPoet

UP cop suspended over beard

According to the neighbours, “the child was with his mother, at maternal home, who is a divorcee from almost eight years.”

An official said police has taken the cognizance of the case.

Tagged in
Related News