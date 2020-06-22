132 fresh cases take J&K COVID-19 tally past 6000-mark

Twenty-five travelers were among 132 fresh covid-19 infections reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of cases to 6088.



The fresh cases also include at least three army soldiers and as many RCC (GREF) men besides a doctor and a health worker.



149 more patients—49 from Jammu division and 104 from Kashmir were discharged, taking the number of recovered ones to 3531. Till date, 2472 patients are active positive while 85 have died.

Giving district wise break up, official sources said Srinagar and Shopian reported 22 cases each, Budgam (20), Baramulla (18), Kupwara (13), Kulgam (12), Pulwama (10), Poonch (5), Bandipora (3), two each in Kathua and Anantnag while one each has been reported from Jammu, Rajouri and Doda.



Sources said that among the cases, 69 were confirmed at SKIMS Soura, 69 at CD and 32 at SKIMS Bemina.



Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of 2434 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 69 returned positive for the virus.



Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that 20 are from Shopian, 12 from Kulgam, ten from Srinagar nine from Pulwama, eight from Budgam, three each from Kupwara and Bandipora, two each from Baramulla and Anantnag besides one from Kulgam.



The Shopian cases include six females (42, 32, 04, 23, 33, 08) and five males (10, 38, 27, 44, 42) from Kiloora , male (35) and female (33) from Checki Sangren, two males (42, 31) from DPL Shopian, male (38, 24) from Kadgam, male (18) from Reshipora and two males (57, 41) from Zainapora.



The Budgam cases include male (48) from Shankerpora , six males (41, 60, 28, 54, 48, 40) from Chararipora and male (45) from Humhama while cases from Bandipora include male (29) from 45 Bn Sambal, male (27) from Sultanpora and female (55) from Papachan.



The cases from Pulwama include female (32) from Drusoo , male (30) from Trich, male (70) from Ugergund , two males (24, 21) from Bellow , two males (31, 33) from DPO Pulwama, male (46) from Khankah Bagh Pampore and male (60) from Dadsara.



The 10 cases from Srinagar include female (28) from Habak, two males (48, 54) from Eidgah, male (20) from Khanyar , male (NA) from Jawahar Nagar , male (38) from Soura , female (25) from Sonwar , male (26) from Hazratbal male (40) from Kralpora and female (26) from Pirbagh.



The 12 cases Kulgam include male (30) from Qasba Khull , male (68) from NS Pora, female (38) from Sransoo , male (44) from 9 RR Kulgam, female (32) from Kanchara , female (50) from Yaripora, male (32) from Munad Guffan, female (33) from Adpora , two males (42, 70) from Watigam , two female (70, 12) from Dianipora Kulgam while cases from Anantnag include female (67) from Nai Basti and male (21) from Anchdura.



The cases from Baramulla include male (20) from Singpora and male (19) from Pattan while Kupwara cases include Kupwara (20) from Handwara, Kupwara (32) from Main Market Kupwara and female (40) from Zakir Textile Kupwara.



Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 463 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 22 tested positive for COVID-19, 17 from Srinagar and five from Budgam.

The Budgam cases include two females (70, 28) and two males (46, 50) from Chadoora and 10-year-old boy from Warhama Beerwah.



The Srinagar cases include male (33) Kalashpora Naidkadal, male (30) from Chaira, four males (24, 28, 26, 25) from Beerwah, male (45) from Kunzar, male (28) from Narbal, three females (45, 29, 26) and as many males (50, 26, 20) from Lalbazar, male (25) from Khayam, female (32) from Narkara and female (27) from Babapora Zoonimar.



The cases confirmed at CD lab include male (62) from Wadipora Zachaldara, two males (38, 15) and two females (39, 65), male (NA) Health Worker from Nageen Sopore, female (42) from Achbal Baramulla, male (31) from Watlab, male (48) Area Marketing Officer Fruit Mandi from Arampora Sopore, female (29, ANC) from Tujar Sharief, male (25) Horticulture Fruit Mandi Sopore from Tarzoo Sopore, three males (38, 25, 18) and two female (35, 21), male (17) Service Provider from Khojabagh , male (33) Health worker from Baramulla , male (65) from Rohama Baramulla, male (65) from Shopian, male (55) from Natipora Srinagar, male (70) from Shopian, male (65) from Qazigund, male (23) from Gagal Lolab, male (50) from Hayan Kupwara, two males (56, 23) from 109 RCC (GREF), male (34) from 115TA C/O 190 RCC GREF, male (35) from Ijara Boniyar, male (42) from Kanlibagh and two Male (25, 22) from BB CANT Srinagar.