Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 7:22 PM

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

784 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 7:22 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1330 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 60000-mark.

With 70 travelers among them, 672 cases were from Jammu Division and 658 from Kashmir Valley as overall count reached 61041. This is for the fifteenth day in a row that cases have exceeded to over a thousand daily.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, official sources told GNS that Srinagar reported 237 cases, Budgam 62, Baramulla 64, Pulwama 41, Anantnag 60, Bandipora 65, Kupwara 52, Ganderbal 44, Kulgam 19, Shopian 14, Jammu 221, Rajouri 62, Udhampur 31, Kathua 42, Doda 86, Samba 53, Poonch 77, Ramban 47, Reasi 18 and Kishtwar 35.

Moreover, they said, 784 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 294 from Jammu Division and 490 from Kashmir valley.

Related News