1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1330 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 60000-mark.

With 70 travelers among them, 672 cases were from Jammu Division and 658 from Kashmir Valley as overall count reached 61041. This is for the fifteenth day in a row that cases have exceeded to over a thousand daily.

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, official sources told GNS that Srinagar reported 237 cases, Budgam 62, Baramulla 64, Pulwama 41, Anantnag 60, Bandipora 65, Kupwara 52, Ganderbal 44, Kulgam 19, Shopian 14, Jammu 221, Rajouri 62, Udhampur 31, Kathua 42, Doda 86, Samba 53, Poonch 77, Ramban 47, Reasi 18 and Kishtwar 35.

Moreover, they said, 784 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 294 from Jammu Division and 490 from Kashmir valley.