138 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last 6 months: govt

As many as 138 militants were killed by security forces between March and August this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by militancy, which is sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than the last three decades.

Reddy said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards militancy and the security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering militancy.

“As a result, 138 militants have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020. During this period of six months, 50 security force personnel have attained martyrdom in militancy related incidents and ceasefire violations, cross border firings in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said replying to a written question.

There were 176 attempts of infiltration from across the border from August 2019 to July 2020 and 111 were successful, he added.