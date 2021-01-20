India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jalpaiguri (WB),
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 12:32 PM

14 members of marriage party killed in Bengal road accident

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.
Representational Image
Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured due to a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguri block on Tuesday night, they said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

Ten injured people are undergoing treatment in Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, he added.

