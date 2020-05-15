Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 2:20 PM

14 students among 50 stranded Kashmiris arrive in Jammu from Assam

The stranded persons arrived in several buses from Assam
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 15, 2020, 2:20 PM
File Pic
File Pic

As many as 50 Kashmir residents, including 14 students, who were stranded in Assam arrived in Jammu on Friday morning.

The returnees started their journey from Assam on Tuesday evening in several buses and were halted at Samba after their arrival on Friday morning.

Trending News

JKAP dismayed over delay in clearance of NREGA bills

Routine non-COVID19 patients our priority: DHSK

IUST to hold exams in August

File Pic

Kashmiris stranded in Muscat seek evacuation

“We were provided the bus facility by the concerned liaison officer Charan Kamal Singh. We only paid Rs 3000 as fare while other arrangements and coordination was smoothly managed by our liaison officer,” said Rameez Ahmad Dar, one of the students.

The students hailed the efforts of the concerned officer and said he (the officer) was regularly updating them about their evacuation and remained in contact with them till they reached Lakhanpur.

“He coordinated with the officers at Lakhanpur where we changed our buses. From Lakhanpur we were ferried in other buses to Samba this morning for temporary halt,” he said. The students said they were informed that they will be allowed to travel towards Kashmir valley tomorrow.

Latest News

JKAP dismayed over delay in clearance of NREGA bills

Representational Pic

2 COVID19 patients recover in Kargil

Dwivedi reviews clearance of payments to material suppliers

Abdullah, Omar pay tributes to Kar on his 20th death anniversary

“Our liaison officer is in regular contact with the officers here to facilitate our safe return to our homes,” said another student.

Related News