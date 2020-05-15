14 students among 50 stranded Kashmiris arrive in Jammu from Assam

As many as 50 Kashmir residents, including 14 students, who were stranded in Assam arrived in Jammu on Friday morning.

The returnees started their journey from Assam on Tuesday evening in several buses and were halted at Samba after their arrival on Friday morning.

“We were provided the bus facility by the concerned liaison officer Charan Kamal Singh. We only paid Rs 3000 as fare while other arrangements and coordination was smoothly managed by our liaison officer,” said Rameez Ahmad Dar, one of the students.

The students hailed the efforts of the concerned officer and said he (the officer) was regularly updating them about their evacuation and remained in contact with them till they reached Lakhanpur.

“He coordinated with the officers at Lakhanpur where we changed our buses. From Lakhanpur we were ferried in other buses to Samba this morning for temporary halt,” he said. The students said they were informed that they will be allowed to travel towards Kashmir valley tomorrow.

“Our liaison officer is in regular contact with the officers here to facilitate our safe return to our homes,” said another student.