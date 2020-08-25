14-year-old boy drowns in canal in central Kashmir's Kangan

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a power canal near in Hariganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday evening.

Reports said that the boy drowned in the power canal when he was taking a bath.

Station House Officer, police station Gund, Syed Sajad told Greater Kashmir that that the boy identified as Asif Ahmad Kasana, son of Muhammad Lateef Kasana of Hariganiwan drowned in power canal while taking a bath.

He said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, SDRF and police, adding that the body of the boy has been retrieved from the canal.