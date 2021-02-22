India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 22, 2021, 10:40 AM

14,199 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fresh fatalities in India

Active Coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Representational Image
Representational Image

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday 

The total Coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities,  the data updated at 8 am showed.    

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410  which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.  

Active Coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,  21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21 with 6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday.

