Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 8:51 PM

145 arrests, 92 FIRs in 24 hours as COVID-19 lockdown goes stricter in Kashmir

Police say action against people defying COVID-19 lockdown to continue to ensure adherence to COVID-19 SOPs in order to contain the pandemic.
Heavy deployment of forces was witnessed across the Srinagar city as authorities tighten grip on COVID-19 lockdown violators on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Jammu and Kashmir has registered a total of 92 FIRs and arrested 145 people in the last 24 hours in Kashmir defying the prevailing lockdown aimed at containing the disease transmission. 

Besides, a fine of Rs 1,09,200 was also realized from 678 people violating the SOPs across Kashmir even as 15 vehicles were seized in Budgam and Kulgam districts for defying restrictions and indulging in illegal mining, a police handout said. 

It said that four shopkeepers were also booked in Ganderbal and Handwara for violating COVID-19 norms.

Police said that since the outbreak of 2nd COVID-19 wave, it has enhanced efforts to sensitise the masses to contain the pandemic. 

Slew of measures including restrictions under 144 CrPc have been put into place to contain the spread of Covid-19, it said.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure strict implementation of Corona Curfew and adhering of guidelines issued by government in view of COVID-19 pandemic, SP Handwara, Sandeep Gupta today visited main market Handwara and its adjacent areas and checked various checkpoints established at different locations of the police district. 

He was accompanied by ASP Handwara, Mashkoor Ahmad, SDPO Handwara, Tehsildar Handwara and SHO Handwara.

Police said action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown shall continue throughout Kashmir to ensure people adhere to COVID-19 SOPs in order to contain the pandemic. 

