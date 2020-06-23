148 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 6236

24 army soldiers, eight police personnel and four pregnant women were among 148 fresh cases of covid-19 infection reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 6236.

While 20 of these cases are from Jammu division, 128 are from Kashmir, officials said, adding 111 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

Giving the district wise breakup of the cases, sources told news agency GNS that 45 cases were reported from Pulwama, 28 from Srinagar, 16 each in Kulgam and Baramulla, Kupwara (7), Anantnag(6), five each in Bandipora, Ganderbal, Ramban and Kathua, Reasi (3), two each from Samba and Doda besides Jammu (1).

Sources said that among the cases, 74 were confirmed at SKIMS Soura, 33 at CD and eight at SKIMS Bemina.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of 1497 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 74 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them 45 were from Pulwama, 15 from Kulgam, six from Anantnag, five from Bandipora, two from Baramulla and one from Srinagar.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 557 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, eight tested positive for COVID-19, six from Srinagar and two from Budgam—male (25) from Chek Kawoosa and male (40) from Palpora Magam.

The Srinagar cases include male (33) from TulsiBagh, male (55) from Rainawari, male (45) from Batmaloo, male (34) from Bohri Kadal, male (38) from Baramulla and male (40) from Gogo Humhama.

Meanwhile, among the 111 patients discharged today, 51 are from Jammu Division and 60 from Kashmir, officials said.

So far 3642 people –873 from Jammu division and 2769 from Kashmir while 87people—77 from Valley and 10 from Jammu have died.