15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

A 15-day-old baby who had tested positive for COVID19 died at a hospital here on Friday. The baby, from Bemina area of Srinagar, is youngest to die with the disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The baby was a case of aortic stenosis with CCF. He died in the Infectious Disease Block at 10:55 a.m. today,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told news agency GNS.

The swab sample of the baby was taken on June 16 and it returned positive for the virus next day, he added.

The baby’s death has taken the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 75.

Earlier, an 80-year-old man from Sopore died at SKIMS Soura, two days after his admission to the hospital at 1:25 p.m. on June 17 with “hypertension,T2DM with CAP with cardiac failure”.

“His sampling for covid-19 was done on the same day and came out to be Covid-19 positive on June 18 . The patient expired at 9 a.m. today,” Professor Jan added.

Prioro to him, a 79-year-old covid-19 patient from Nowshera area of Srinagar died at the tertiary care hospital. The man with history of travel to Saudia Arabia was admitted to SKIMS Soura on June 8 and died in Infectious Disease Block of the hospital at around 11:15 p.m. last night, Professor Jan said.

The septuagenarian, he said, had underlying aliments like “hypertension,T2DM, Hypothyroidism, B/L chest infiltrate”.

So far, 75 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 65 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 18 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Shopian (9), Kulgam (8), six each in Anantnag and Jammu, Kupwara (five), Budgam (three ), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.