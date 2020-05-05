15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such cases in the union territory to 741, officials said.

They said while 14 cases were from the Kashmir Valley, one was from Jammu region.

“Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, which has taken total positive cases to 741,” the officials said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far in the union territory, 678 are from Kashmir and 63 from Jammu.

While 320 patients have recovered, eight people, including three women, have died. There are 413 active cases, they said.

Over 80,000 people have been put under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation till now.