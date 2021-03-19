152 fresh covid-19 cases, 1 death reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases and a death due to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 128249, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, which include 50 travelers, 31 were from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 15, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 4, Jammu 20, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 2, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (30) from Alamgiri Bazar, male (53) from Bota Kadal Lal Bazar, male (22) from Shalimar, male (67) from Brane, male (75) from Samboora, two males (NA, NA) from Baghat Barzulla, male (55) from Kupwara, male (77) from Karan Nagar, male (60) from Budgam, female (65) and two males (60, 75) from CDH, male (75) from SMHS, male (40) from Baghat, male (90) from Pune Maharashtra, male (36) from Pattan, female (27) from Mallabagh, male (27) from Bemina, male (64) from Srinagar, male (60) from Kargil, male (55) from Hazratbal, male (66) from Mallabagh, female (35) from Habak, male (59) from N.I.T, male (55) from Rainawari, male (14) and two females (50, 40) from Khaniyar.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (23) from Batapora and female (65) from Zirpora.

Regarding the fatality, they said, the victim belonged to Jammu and took the toll to 1979—732in Jammu and 1247 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—06 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir.

So far, they said, 125118 have recovered—52323 in Kashmir and 75926 in Jammu. There are 1152 active cases—268 in Jammu and 884 in Kashmir.