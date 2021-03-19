Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 6:33 PM

152 fresh covid-19 cases, 1 death reported in J&K

So far, they said, 125118 have recovered—52323 in Kashmir and 75926 in Jammu.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 6:33 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

 Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases and a death due to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 128249, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, which include 50 travelers, 31 were from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir.

Trending News
File Photo

Two-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Sandeep Chaudhary is new city police chief.

In major reshuffle, 25 police officers transferred in J&K

Representational Photo

15 IPS officers promoted in Jammu and Kashmir, four as ADGPs

Representational Photo

Youth, 27, found dead in hospital premises in south Kashmir's Kulgam; cardiac arrest suspected

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 69 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 15, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Shopian 4, Jammu 20, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 2,  Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (30) from Alamgiri Bazar, male (53) from Bota Kadal Lal Bazar, male (22) from Shalimar, male (67) from Brane, male (75) from Samboora, two males (NA, NA) from Baghat Barzulla, male (55) from Kupwara, male (77) from Karan Nagar, male (60) from Budgam, female (65) and two males (60, 75) from CDH, male (75) from SMHS, male (40) from Baghat, male (90) from Pune Maharashtra, male (36) from Pattan, female (27) from Mallabagh, male (27) from Bemina, male (64) from Srinagar, male (60) from Kargil, male (55) from Hazratbal, male (66) from Mallabagh, female (35) from Habak, male (59) from N.I.T, male (55) from Rainawari, male (14) and two females (50, 40) from Khaniyar.

Latest News
A test at a private hospital or clinic costs 126,500 Syrians pounds about USD 28 at the black market rate at a time when most monthly incomes in Syria are less than USD 100. [Image for representational purpose only] source: Flickr

Hospitals in Syria's capital full with coronavirus patients

Representational Photo

Top US, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at first in-person talks under Biden presidency

File Photo

Two-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

Covid-19 likely to stay with us forever, says Kashmir doctors' body

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (23) from Batapora and female (65) from Zirpora.

Regarding the fatality, they said, the victim belonged to Jammu and took the toll to 1979—732in Jammu and 1247 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—06 from Jammu Division and 66 from Kashmir. 

So far, they said, 125118 have recovered—52323 in Kashmir and 75926 in Jammu. There are 1152 active cases—268 in Jammu and 884 in Kashmir. 

Tagged in
Related News