154 fresh COVID19 cases take J&K tally to 5834

15 paramilitary forces personnel and five policemen were among 154 Covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The cases which also include six pregnant women and two doctors take the overall tally of the covid-19 patients in J&K to 5834.

Giving district wise break up, official sources told news agency GNS that 28 cases were reported from Srinagar followed by Baramulla (21), Budgam (20), Shopian (12), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama, Kugam (9), seven each in Kupwara and Kathua, six each in Udhampur and Ramban, Doda (4), Sama (3), Bandipora (2) and one each in 1, Rajouri, Reasi and Kishtwar.

In all cases, 14 are from 144 Bn CRPF Nehru park, four DPL Pulwama, one DPL Shopian, one BSF Man from Humhama, six pregnant women, two doctors, six months old baby, two minors, a government employee and health worker.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of the samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 57 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that 14 are from CRPF Battalions, 11 from Pulwama, 10 from Shopian, six each from Kulgam and Srinagar, four from Budgam, three each from Anantnag and Bandipora.

Sources said that 36 samples returned positive at CD lab while 17 samples tested positive for COVID-19 at SKIMS Bemina ( JVC ), all from Budgam.