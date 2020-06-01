155 new positive cases take J&K Covid-19 tally to 2601

The Government on Monday informed that 155 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 99 from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2601.

Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths, 01 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division have been reported.



The Bulletin further said that out of 176309 test results available, 173708 samples have been tested as negative till June 1, 2020.

Moreover, 19 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 11 from Jammu Division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 2601 positive cases, 1624 are Active Positive, 946 have recovered and 31 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 27 in Kashmir division.