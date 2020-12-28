Health, Latest News
156 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were recorded in Kashmir and 66 in Jammu division, they said.
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, while six deaths took place in the last 24 hours, health department officials said.

The union territory’s COVID-19 tally has mounted to 1,20,293 and the death toll stands at 1,875.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were recorded in Kashmir and 66 in Jammu division, they said.

Jammu recorded the highest of 56 cases, followed by 34 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,157, while 11,5261 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

One of the fresh deaths was reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir Valley

