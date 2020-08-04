16 from J&K crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

At least sixteen aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2019.

The list of 829 successful candidates made public by the UPSC on Tuesday included 16 from the erstwhile state including two from Ladakh, sources told news agency GNS.

They include Abhiskhek Augustsya from Jammu, who is ranked at 38 followed by Sunny Gupta (148), Dev Ahuti from Jammu (177), Parth Gupta (240), Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo (248), Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Namgyal Angmo (323) Nadia Beigh (350)–Kupwara, Aftab Rasool (412)—from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628)— Hailing from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag, Majid Iqbal Khan (638)—a resident of shangus Anantnag, Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822).

The UPSC has declared the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September, 2019 and the interviews or Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

From this year, unlike past years, there will be no upper-age relaxation for applicants taking the civil services examination 2020 who are domicile of Jammu and Kashmir between 1980 and 1989, according to a notification issued by the UPSC. The UPSC had announced 796 vacancies in the India’s bureaucracy to be filled through the civil services examination 2020..

According to last year’s civil services exam notification, the upper-age limit of 32 years to take the test was further relaxable for up to a maximum of five years if a candidate had ordinarily been domiciled in the Jammu and Kashmir during the period from January 1, 1980 to December 31, 1989.

The Civil Services exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31. The exam has been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus crisis.