160 stranded students to arrive in Srinagar today from Bangladesh: Officials

The J&K government on Friday said that around 160 students stranded in Bangladesh were set to arrive in the Valley today.

This was announced by Principal secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

“Medical students return home. First flight with over 160 students from Bangladesh set to land in Srinagar later today. More flights next week,” Kansal said on Twitter.

Greater Kashmir earlier carried a series of stories regarding 600 J&K students who were stranded in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

The students earlier made an attempt to return to the Valley but were sent back to Bangladesh from international passenger terminal Benapole Landport, Jashore due to suspension of all international and domestic flights in India.

Kansal said that the return of stranded people was picking up pace as nearly 2800 stranded people arrived yesterday via Lakhanpur.

“Over 3000 students, labourers, others from Pb, HP, Chd, HY, UK expected today. Total number of returnees now over 33000. THANK YOU all for your patience and cooperation,” Kansal said in another tweet.

He further said that trains will be organized for people stranded at far off places. “Arrangements being finalised with sending states and railway authorities . All those (who) have registered will be facilitated,” Kansal said.